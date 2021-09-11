Ed Sheeran makes rare comment about baby Lyra

On Friday, Ed Sheeran joined KISS Breakfast to promote his new single Shivers, but talk quickly turned to fatherhood and Ed shared a few very rare insights into life with baby Lyra Antarctica.

When being asked about Lyra who turned one in August, Ed said: "It has completely flown, but this is what every parent says, they're just like, oh, you know, it flies by, but really I feel like I've blinked and something like…"

Along with Ed's new music is a mammoth tour around the world, and he is set on taking his wife Cherry Seaborn and baby Lyra with him.

"Yeah you know, I've got a long tour coming up so I think by the time that she'll probably start primary school we'll have been around the world like three or four times.

"So I think it's probably time to settle [then] and have a normal childhood I think."

Clearly trying to keep his daughter grounded with a 'normal' childhood, Ed does the same with his own life, surrounding himself with childhood friends trying to not get too wrapped up in fame.

Ed spoke out on KISS Breakfast

In the radio interview, the star confessed: "The beginning of my career, I sort of drunk the cool aid a little bit and I was like, I moved to LA and I got famous friends, blah, blah, blah and blah, and I sort of lost touch with them.

Ed Sheeran announced his daughter's arrival on Instagram

"But when I came back home when I was 22, I just made a conscious effort and I was like, I'm paying for a holiday twice a year and you guys are gonna come with me and that's when we're gonna bond."

The family live in Suffolk, and the vast £3.7million estate has been nicknamed "Sheeran-ville".

The star lives in the countryside in Suffolk

The Thinking Out Loud star bought several houses on the Suffolk site, and the estate cost a whopping £4million to create and it includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

