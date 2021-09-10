Goldie Hawn is a doting mother to three children, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell, and on Friday she melted hearts with a beautiful baby photo of son Oliver.

In the black-and-white snap, the star held her baby son as she gazed wistfully off into the distance.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn tears up as she wishes son Oliver a happy birthday

And despite the picture having been taken in the 70s, we still had some major house envy as Goldie's home was seriously kitted out.

The extravagant room featured a large wooden table with several vases on it, some floral-printed armchairs, an extremely tall lamp next to some curtains and even a piano, which had been decorated with several houseplants.

In the caption, the 75-year-old teased: "@theoliverhudson was a gift and still is! Talking life… soup to nuts with Ollie by Golly on this week's episode of @siblingrevelry." She completed the caption with a mother and son emoji.

Fans were mostly stunned into silence by the gorgeous photo, and several only commented with strings of heart emojis.

The mother-of-three shared an adorable baby photo

Celebrity friend Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Oh this pic melts my [heart emoji]," while another follower said: "This is such a precious photo!!!"

A third praised the mother-of-three's parenting skills, as they posted: "They are so lucky to have a mother like you. I would give everything..."

Earlier this week, Goldie marked Oliver's birthday with an incredibly adorable photo of the two of them after they'd just played a round a golf.

Goldie and Oliver have a close bond

Oliver had his arm wrapped around his mom, as they both smiled for the camera in the middle of the green.

"Happy birthday handsome. I love you @theoliverhudson," she lovingly wrote in the caption, with a heart, kiss, and cake emoji.

Fans filled the comments section with birthday wishes for Oliver as well, with one writing: "Aww, happy birthday Oliver," and another saying: "Happy birthday to your sunshine!"

Goldie and her son often spend time together when either one is in the other's neck of the woods and when their schedules allow it, and they're also frequently reacting to each other on social media.

