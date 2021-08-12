Ed Sheeran reveals details from secret wedding to wife Cherry for the first time The childhood sweethearts married in January 2019

Ed Sheeran has finally opened up about his secret wedding to wife Cherry Seaborn. The couple, who are now parents to a baby girl called Lyra, married in January 2019 - and kept the celebrations very low-key despite Ed's star status.

It wasn't until months later that the singer confirmed his marital status in his track Remember the Name on his No.6 Collaborations Project album, with a lyric that said: "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

During a chat with Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, the 30-year-old revealed how the newlyweds marked their big day with a curry.

"Me and Cherry's actual wedding was a tiny affair, with hardly anyone there," he said. "We did it at night, at a random day in the middle of January, in the middle of nowhere."

On exchanging their vows at midnight, Ed added: "No one knew, no one came to it, we lit candles and we got married, went back and had a curry."

The couple have been married since January 2019

A few months later, the acclaimed musician and his wife held a star-studded bash, where mobile phones were banned. "The wedding party was more a celebration of us and our friends. I didn't want pictures getting out and I'm surprised they didn't," he explained. "Everyone was very present."

Ed and Cherry, who welcomed their first child last August, are incredibly private when it comes to their personal life. The couple were childhood friends and both went to Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk.

It's thought Ed had always had a crush on Cherry, but she left to go to university in America making a romance between the pair tricky. They eventually started dating in 2015, with the musician popping the question in January 2018.

