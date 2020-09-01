Ed Sheeran has confirmed the birth of his first baby with wife Cherry Seaborn! The Thinking Out Loud star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a photo of a pair of blue baby socks placed on a colourful blanket.

He wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

Ed and Cherry were married in January 2019 and are incredibly private when it comes to their personal life. Speculation the star was set to become a father began in March, when Cherry was pictured with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Ed confirmed his marriage to Cherry, 28, in July 2019 during an interview to promote his album, No 6 Collaborations Project.

During the interview, the presenter asked the Perfect singer about the lyrics in his song Remember the Name, in which he sings: "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," the 29-year-old said.

“[I thought] Someone's gonna hear that and be like: 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

Ed and Cherry were childhood friends and both went to Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk. It's thought Ed had always had a crush on Cherry, but she left to go to university in America making a romance between the pair tricky. They eventually started dating in 2015, with Ed popping the question in January 2018.