Ed Sheeran is notoriously private about his personal life, especially since welcoming his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn last August.

But the singer did share a rare detail about his almost one-year-old on Saturday, revealing his little girl is not the "biggest fan" of her daddy's music.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 ahead of his performance at the Big Weekend of Live Music 2021, Ed admitted that Lyra will cry whenever he plays her one of his songs.

Answering questions sent in by children, Ed said: "I definitely spent hours and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect innit.

"Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter who's not my biggest fan. She just cries."

But there is a silver lining as Ed admitted there are a couple of his hits that Lyra loves. He added: "No, I've got some she likes. She really likes Shape Of You, the marimba sound is good but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belty."

Ed posted a sweet baby announcement to Instagram

Ed confirmed the birth of his first baby on Instagram, sharing a photo of a pair of blue baby socks placed on a colourful blanket.

He accompanied the cute snap with a heartfelt message about little Lyra's birth, which read: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you...

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her.

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

