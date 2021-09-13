Jamie Oliver's son River refers to himself in the sweetest way – fans react The celebrity chef took his son to collect honey

Jamie Oliver shared the sweetest video of his four-year-old son River enjoying some family time in the garden on Sunday – and fans were left in stitches over the adorable boy's choice of words.

MORE: Jamie Oliver creates 5 quick and easy Back to School lunch Ideas

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, celebrity chef Jamie posted an IGTV of his mini-me as the duo ventured into the garden to collect some honey from Jamie's own beehive. "OMG haha River cracks me up," wrote Jamie. "Happy Sunday folks here's to the last of the summer's honey, delicious!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's four-year-old son River refers to himself in the sweetest way

Jamie's little boy beamed at the camera as he told viewers what he was doing, introducing himself in the sweetest way.

"Hi guys! I'm my dad's son," said River, causing fans to rush to the comments in delight as they unanimously agreed the four-year-old's statement was hilarious.

READ: Jamie and Jools Oliver's £6million Essex estate is too beautiful – see inside

PHOTOS: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Phil Vickery and more

"River, you are the cutest!" commented one fan, whilst another wrote: "I am my dad's son [laughing emoji]".

A third fan commented: "There is something so calming watching that video. 'I am my dad's son' hahaha love it!".

The four-year-old looked adorable as he carefully extracted honey

Others noted how delightful it was to see Jamie spending time with his youngest, teaching his children all about how to care for the animals and respect the family's bee colony.

Jamie then proceeded to make delicious buttered toast with fresh honey before telling river to "go give it to mum". How sweet!

The chef's wife Jools Oliver took to Instagram earlier last week to open up about an "emotional" and "exhausting" time.

Jools shared the heartwarming video to her Instagram page

She wrote: "A week so far of many emotional and exhausting 'firsts' all leaving me a little floored but extremely grateful x. One of my favourite captures from this week is Buds helping River with his first school tie xxx."

The sweet image shows ten-year-old Buddy helping his little brother, River, put on his tie ahead of school. It seems like it's been a busy time for the Oliver household with the launch of Jamie's latest book, Together, and with their children returning to school and university.

SEE: Celebrity children heading back to school! 10 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Victoria Beckham & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.