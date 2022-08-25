Jamie Oliver's 5 quick and easy Back to School lunch ideas for kids The celebrity chef has got you and your kids covered

From prepping uniforms and packing school bags, to ensuring lunchboxes are filled with goodness, going back to school is a busy time for kids and parents alike. To help reduce the stress of sorting out nutritious food options that are also fun for the kids, Tesco health ambassador, Jamie Oliver, has created a range of playful, lunch-time recipes that tick all the boxes and are sure to incite lunchbox envy.

Get all the inspiration from this beloved celebrity chef here…

MORE: Nadiya Hussain's five-day packed lunch menu and easy tips for cooking for kids

Tasting the rainbow

Sandwiches are a great and easy-to-make lunchtime option for any day of the week. By picking colourful veg and mixing it with protein, they can be easily made on a budget with just a few ingredients.

Ingredients

Bread: Wholemeal roll or tortilla wrap, or sliced bread Protein: Cheddar or hard cheese, left-over roast chicken or turkey, tuna in spring water Veg or fruit- 40g total: sweetcorn, grated carrot, red pepper, courgette, sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cress, iceberg lettuce, grated apple, sliced pear, grapes

Spread: 15g low-fat mayonnaise, natural yoghurt or nut-free pesto

READ: 5 fun and healthy lunchbox ideas kids will love

SEE: 6 best cookbooks for making authentic cuisine from around the world

Method

Mix and match to create rolls, wraps and sandwiches, such as:

Tuna Roll

Cut a roll in half, then drain the tuna and flake into a small bowl. Stir through the yoghurt, mayo, sweetcorn, tomatoes, red pepper, cucumber and cress. Spread the mix onto the roll before wrapping in foil or baking paper.

Cheese Sandwich

Spread the mayo or yoghurt over both slices of bread, then grate the cheese over one slice. Top with carrot and lettuce or mix sweet and savoury by adding apple and grapes. Top with the remaining slice of bread and cut into fun shapes.

Chicken Wrap

Spread the yoghurt or mayo over the wrap, then spoon the pesto down the middle using the back of the spoon. Pile the chicken on top, keeping it in a neat line, and top with lettuce, courgette, sliced tomatoes and grated carrot. Tuck in the sides then confidently roll the wrap over the filling until tightly wrapped up.

MORE: 13 healthy and delicious lunchbox recipes that will have kids rushing back to school

Pop-Tastic Snack

Making nutritious and fun lunches can be tricky to master. However, with this easy-to-follow snack idea, parents can inject excitement into lunch hour and put a smile on their kid’s faces. Plus, you can plan ahead and prepare a batch for the entire week.

Ingredients

120g of popping corn A teaspoon of oil Toppings: honey, cinnamon, Marmite, Cajun spice mix, red wine vinegar

Method

Grab a handful of popcorn and put it into a small pan with a dash of oil. Make sure the lid is on to avoid a kitchen catastrophe!

While you wait for the popping to begin, pick an ingredient which your child loves, to use as a topping.

Stir in three teaspoons of Marmite to add a savoury tang, go for a bit of a kick with one tablespoon of red wine vinegar and three teaspoons of Cajun spice mix, or satisfy their sweet tooth with two tablespoons of runny honey and a large pinch of cinnamon.

MORE: 14 simple warm food ideas to pack in your kids' lunchboxes

Savoury Muffins

Full of goodness and easy to make, this updated muffin formula will help parents to pack more fruit and veg into their kid’s menu. What’s more, it will also make eating a portion of the five-a-day a bit more exciting.

Ingredients

Muffin mix: eggs, oil, wholemeal self-raising flour, baking powder, semi-skimmed milk

Star of the show ingredient: sultanas, honey, grated carrot and apple, grated orange zest, cinnamon and pumpkin seeds

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and put paper muffin cases in the holes of your muffin tray. Grate carrots into a large bowl, add eggs, flour, baking powder milk and oil as well as your key ingredient e.g. apples or sultanas and beat well with a wooden spoon until mixture is even.

Bake for about 35 mins and voilà, the mouth-watering lunch snack your kids have been waiting for is here.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.