Jools Oliver has shared a candid message with her fans on Thursday evening, alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of her two sons, Buddy and River.

Keeping the message cryptic, the children's designer - who is married to Jamie Oliver - touched upon the period being "emotional" and "exhausting".

She wrote: "A week so far of many emotional and exhausting 'firsts' all leaving me a little floored but extremely grateful x. One of my favourite captures from this week Buds helping River with his first school tie [heart emoji] xxx."

The sweet image shows ten-year-old Buddy helping his little brother, River, put on his tie ahead of school. It seems like its been a busy time for the Oliver household with the launch of Jamie's latest book, Together, and with their children returning to school or university – and her fans sympathised.

"Taking my eldest to uni next week. I'm an emotional wreck already," remarked one follower, to which Jools replied: "Me too [heart emoji]."

Jools shared this precious snap of her sons

Another stated: "My daughter is in college in London, she has very long days, me: worrying she’s ok. Love it when she’s home safe and sound." A third post read: "Oh goodness I hear you! Hope you have [drinks] flowing! It's a rollercoaster that's for sure… xxx."

Both Jools and Jamie have five wonderful children together; Poppy, 19, Daisy, 17, Petal, 12, Buddy and River. The couple have now been married for 48 years, and it looks like Jamie and Jools are set to follow in their footsteps with a long and happy marriage.

They recently celebrated their own milestone, reaching 21 years of marriage. They tied the knot on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for eight years since the age of 17.

