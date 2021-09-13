Amanda Holden reveals her daughter's funny Simon Cowell moment The Heart Radio and BGT star spoke to HELLO!

Amanda Holden has opened up about a funny incident when her daughter Hollie acted just like Simon Cowell.

Talking exclusively to HELLO! about her new ambassador role with Revive Collagen, Heart Radio host Amanda spoke about her image and how her daughters are used to seeing her with and without makeup.

WATCH: Amanda and daughter Hollie make ice cream sundaes

Amanda told us: "They see me in all aspects of my life. So they see me looking like an absolute dog and really done up to the nines.

"And I always remember when I picked up Hollie, in fact, I ran to the school and then met my husband there. And Hollie literally was like, 'I didn't recognize you without your make-up on Mummy'. She was like Simon Cowell, so judgy."

Amanda and her daughters Alexa and Hollie

She continued: "As a mum of girls, everything has to come from their own confidence. They love makeup - even the young one's got her Barbie stuff she plays around with - but they do know that it's about self-confidence and how happy they are feeling inside all of that. But it's fun. We have makeup in our house, because it's fun, and enhances what you've already got."

Speaking of Simon Cowell, Amanda shared a secret to how he looks so good on camera on Britain's Got Talent.

Amanda with Simon Cowell and her other BGT co-stars David Walliams and Alesha Dixon

The mum-of-two revealed her one makeup trick is: "Sitting as close to Simon Cowell as you like because he has all the expensive lighting on him."

"He has under lighters, lighters… you'll notice there's a huge gap between me and Alesha because I'm like that [leans across] - because then I get all the light! That’s why Simon and I look younger than Alesha and David. That’s the reason, despite all the other rumours."

We can't wait to see the fabulous four back on screen together.

