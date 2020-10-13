Amanda Holden leaves fans in tears with new video of both daughters The BGT judge has released a new album Songs from my Heart

Amanda Holden recently described her live singing performance on Britain's Got Talent as "nervewracking", but the star always has two very important people cheering her on from the sidelines – her two daughters Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight.

In a new Instagram video, the BGT judge shared a glimpse inside her new album Songs from my Heart and her children's adorable reaction to listening to their mum sing.

Amanda captioned the video: "'When she loved me' always makes me cry. Available on my album 'Songs from my Heart', thank you to everyone who has bought and downloaded so far... link in bio."

Dressed in a sparkly gown, the Heart Radio star could be seen finishing a song before Lexi and Hollie rushed on stage to embrace their mum. It also showed her youngest daughter grinning and blowing her kisses during the performance – how sweet!

The adorable video seemed to make Amanda's fans emotional, with one writing: "When I watch this video it makes me cry," while a second remarked: "You always make my heart melt and make me cry."

A third added: "That's the sweetest video on the internet. The way they watch you sing, the way they hug you! It's all just magical!"

Speaking of the song, which is from Toy Story, Amanda said in a video posted to Twitter: "When I first heard it, it just reminded me of my nan and me growing up and sort of leaving the family nest."

The BGT star's song is in memory of eight-year-old Izzie

She continued: "Then I thought about my own daughter Lexi who's a teenager, who sometimes wants me and loves me and sometimes doesn't, because of her age!" Amanda finished by explaining her song is in memory of eight-year-old Izzie who lost her battle against cancer last year.

