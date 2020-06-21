Amanda Holden’s daughter could be her twin in latest photo The Britain's Got Talent star shares two children with husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden shared the sweetest family photo on Sunday, and it proved that her oldest daughter looks just like her! Taking to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent star posted a series of pictures of her family. They included one of her and her husband Chris Hughes with both their daughters after their youngest, eight-year-old Hollie, had just been born.

The actress and presenter also shared four photos featuring Chris and both of their children. In the first, her husband sat in the middle of his daughters and Hollie held onto his arm as she beamed at the camera. Alexa (known as Lexi), 14, rested her head on her dad's shoulder and with her blonde hair, dimples, and heart-shaped face, she looked just like a miniature Amanda.

The mum-of-two captioned the sweet snapshots: "What an amazing daddy he is. I love watching him with our girls. #Life is short #love is forever #happyfathersday." Amanda's followers were delighted by this glimpse into her home life, commenting: "Beautiful family," and: "Awww this is so sweet." Another fan added: "Happy Father's Day to Chris! And may he always be by yours and your daughters' side, much love."

Amanda's oldest daughter Lexi looks just like her

Amanda married her record producer husband in a lavish ceremony at Babington House in Somerset back in 2008 after they met in Los Angeles five years earlier. The family live in Surrey, where they have been spending lockdown. The 49-year-old has been documenting their time at home over the last few months, including the increasingly elaborate ways she has kept herself sane.

On Friday, the star surprised fans by sharing a video of herself in a brown Tudor gown and matching headpiece. In the hilarious clip, Amanda could be seen running towards her gin and tonic to the tune of Celine Dion's hit, My Heart Will Go On. She captioned the hilarious clip: "It’s #Friday #gin time dressed as #anneboleyn for absolutely no reason!"

