Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is her double in beautiful holiday snap The Britain's Got Talent star has been soaking up the sun with her family

Amanda Holden's youngest daughter Hollie appears to have inherited her mum's fashion sense, judging by her latest holiday photo.

The Heart Radio star has been making fans green with envy over the past week as she enjoys a sunny holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and two children Lexi, 15, and Hollie, 11.

In Amanda's latest photo, her daughter angled her face away from the camera wearing a pale pink dress with ruffle sleeves while the swimming pool stretched out behind her. The doting mum captioned the snap: "My beautiful #hrh in @freya_lillie_."

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off daughter Hollie's football skills

Made from 100 per cent linen with a square neckline, the pretty summer dress wouldn't look out of place in Amanda's own wardrobe – in fact, she has worn a similar blush frilled dress in the past.

Hollie also wore her long blonde hair in a chic low bun, much like the Britain's Got Talent star's hairstyle in a recent family photo.

The doting mum shared this photo of her daughter Hollie on holiday

Earlier in the week, Amanda posed for a snap with her arms around her daughters, and captioned it: "My babies #holiday #family."

The post was a hit with her followers, who all rushed to compliment her "gorgeous family". "Could you all be anymore gorgeous," asked friend Anna Saccone, whilst Samantha Faiers added: "Gorgeous girls."

Others couldn't believe how grown up the girls look, with many commenting on Lexi's "model" looks.

Amanda with her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

"I can't believe how big they're getting. Lexi is literally a model. They're so grown!!!" commented one, whilst another one wrote: "Your eldest girl is just about a woman and you look so proud. Your little one is still a beautiful little princess and she looks cheeky as."

Of course, Amanda has also been modelling her impressive bikini collection, including one from Melissa Odabash.

Sharing the photo on Wednesday, the presenter sunbathed in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop in the pink two-piece, telling fans: "Just #chillin."

Although Amanda hasn't revealed their mystery location, it certainly does look idyllic – we're not jealous at all!

