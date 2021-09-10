Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan reveal Ella's first London trip and James' special tattoo Catch up on the Strictly stars' parenting column

It's all happening at the Jordan residence right now with a family trip to London, Ola's parents coming to stay from Poland and James getting another tattoo – with the most adorable meaning behind it.

The former Strictly stars are parents to toddler Ella and as regular readers of their column will know, the little girl loves experiencing new things but isn't the biggest fan of sleep!

Find out how things went when Ola and James took Ella to London for a day out and hotel stay below – plus watch our exclusive video of their trip.

WATCH: Ella's first trip to London

Ella's first trip to London

Taking your toddler to busy London for the first time is a little daunting, so we were dying to find out how the Jordans' visit panned out.

Ola told us: "I was surprised how much I enjoyed the trip because I was really nervous taking Ella out of her comfort zone and home routine. But it was such a different day and she absolutely loved it.

"That made me love it as well, because Ella enjoyed it so much. She wasn't put off being in another bed or room – as long as we were with her, she was happy."

The Jordans went up to London for the day

James adds: "It was so nice watching her reacting to all these new things. She'd never seen a train before. When she saw it, watching her little face light up was amazing. To be staying in a different room with us, she was excited."

"Even at the hotel breakfast, she loved trying out the food," says Ola. "It made me feel like I want to do a similar trip again."

It sounds like Ella would be a good traveller…

James ponders: "Well, I don't think she'd be a good traveller, as in sitting on a plane for six hours. Even when she was on the train, she wants to be going everywhere and you can't sit her still."

Ola adds: "On the way there she was good and slept in the buggy, but on the train back she was a bit of a monkey to be honest, running around."

Ella loved her first train journey

So how did the night's sleep go at the hotel?

Ola tells us: "She was fine, but she still woke up at 3am, so I took her into our bed, which was a tight squeeze and it was really hot in the room too. But she was fine."

James says: "She kicked us out of bed! I was right on the edge again as usual."

"We were both on the edge!" laughs Ola.

Ella in her travel cot at the hotel

"Then in the morning we went to the Natural History Museum," says James. "Ella was fascinated with everything, like going up that massive escalator, she was running around everywhere – she just likes the freedom I think. She's been cooped up in the house for so long; she likes being outside and exploring."

A trip to the Natural History Museum

James' new tattoo tribute to Ella

James recently got a stunning new tattoo of Ella on his arm at Brothers in Arts in Essex, and now he's had another artwork done with a very sweet meaning.

"I've got a rose and a lion, which represents strength," he told us. "It's on the same part of the arm as the tattoo of Ella, so it's supposed to represent me being the protector of Ella."

James' new tattoo

What does Ella think of your tattoo of her, we ask?

"Ella loves my tattoo," he says. "Every time she sees the picture of herself she goes, 'Baby!' I'm not sure if she realises it's her but every time she sees it she kind of goes coy."

And how about Ola, is she planning any body art soon? She explains: "When I was younger, I suppose I wanted a tattoo. Now I don't. I won't have one now – too old now!"

James doesn't know what he'd decide if Ella wants a tattoo when she's older...

"Yeah… that's a tough one," he admits. "I don't know what I'd say. I can't even answer that because I don't know. I'll tell you in 20 years (laughs).

"It's funny, because with everything I said I would do with my child, I've done so many things differently to what I thought I would. So I can't say either way what I would feel or think. It's your little baby, isn't it?"

The grandparents' arrival!

There's much excitement in the house when we speak, as Ola's parents arrive from Poland that night. "We would have loved that Ella was there to greet them but it's too late," says James.

How is Ola feeling? "I'm really excited, I can't wait," she says. "It's two years since I saw them, which is the longest I haven't seen my parents for."

"They've never held her have they?" adds James.

Ola replies: "No they haven't. They can't wait to see Ella and what she's like. As much as you see videos and I ring them every day, it's hard because you can't capture everything on a video or on the phone. It's a big moment."