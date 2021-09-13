Peter Andre admits he feels 'scared' about son Junior's first day of college The doting dad is so proud of his 16-year-old

Proud dad Peter Andre was left feeling emotional on Monday morning as the end of the summer saw his eldest son Junior heading for his first day of college – and fans can't believe how quickly he's grown up.

SEE: Peter Andre's friends and fans rush to support him following 'sad' family post

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet video of 16-year-old Junior driving himself to college on a moped, father-of-four Peter was left waving his son goodbye from the driveway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre left feeling emotional as Junior drives himself to college

"And just like that, my boy is at college. Days like this scare me but also make me proud. He’s becoming a man," wrote Peter, who was met with a flurry of support from friends and fans.

"Bless you it is terrifying, but the proudness helps. Wait for Uni!" penned a fellow parent, while another fan sweetly wrote: "Your kids will always amaze you, scare you and make you proud. Enjoy every moment on the journey and I hope Junior enjoyed his first day at college."

SEE: Peter Andre's Surrey mansion faux pas will make you laugh

A third fan commented: "He seems he's a good lad and has a decent head on his shoulders. Hard letting go a bit at times isn't it. Your boy is growing into a man."

Proud dad Peter watched Junior leave the house for his first day at college

Despite Peter's children getting older, the doting dad remains very protective over his kids. Last year, the 48-year-old revealed that he had banned both Princess, 14, and her brother Junior, 16, from appearing on ITV's Love Island when they are older.

SEE: Peter Andre's epic home tour will blow your mind – watch

"Princess has said she wants to do it but I still haven't changed my mind about that," Peter wrote in his latest New! Magazine column. "Presenting it? Yes. A contestant? Not so sure!

Peter revealed he would never let his children go on Love Island

"She said to me, 'Would you ever let me go on Love Island?' I said to her, 'When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns and they're having their sermons on Sundays you can go on Love Island but until then no chance'."

Peter may have made a name for himself on TV after first bursting onto the celebrity circuit as a singer but the proud father has certainly laid down some ground rules for his two eldest children, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.