Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare photo of children to mark special occasion

The 12 April was a much anticipated day for everyone in the UK as lockdown restrictions finally eased and outdoor amenities, including restaurants and café's, reopened. Peter Andre and his wife Emily took advantage of the exciting occasion to enjoy a long-awaited family day out at Hampton Court palace.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a series of joyous photos, the NHS doctor enjoyed a family day out with husband Peter, their two children Amelia and Theo, and Peter's daughter Princess Andre who he shares with Katie Price. The star's eldest son, Junior, missed the occasion to stay home and revise for his exams.

Reflecting on the months of lockdown in her post, Emily wrote: "It felt so amazing being able to go out and about the last couple of days seeing other people enjoying themselves in the sunshine. It feels like such a long time since we've been able to do that."

Amelia and Theo enjoyed their day of family fun

"There's still a way to go with easing restrictions but it feels like a little glimmer of hope. Spring is in the air!"

The mum of two shared an adorable snap of Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, running freely through a field at Hampton Court Palace – a historic venue and popular tourist spot in South West London.

The NHS doctor likes to "think positive" amid lockdown restrictions easing

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the country opening back up. "Couldn't agree more! And getting out to smell all those beautiful flowers is the best medicine anyone can have" one wrote, whilst another sweetly commented: "You deserve to have such an amazing day with your beautiful family. So glad you got to relax and enjoy your surroundings."

Peter Andre shared a heartwarming snap of daughter, Princess and son, Theo

Peter Andre also took to social media to share photos of the family's spring day out. "Absolutely wonderful day at Hampton Court," Peter wrote. "So nice to be out and see people and be with family. Amazing. Love you England."

