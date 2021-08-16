Peter Andre's wife Emily reveals incredibly close bond with step daughter Princess

Peter Andre's daughter Princess posted an adorable tribute to Emily Andre (nee MacDonagh) on her 32nd birthday, and fans were left stunned at their incredibly close relationship.

It's no secret that Peter shares an unbreakable bond with his four children, Junior and Princess, from his first marriage with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia and Theodore who he welcomed with Emily.

It's clear to see that bond extends to Emily, as Princess penned: "Emsssss happy birthday! You're such a good stepmum! I love you so much, have the best day", in a sweet tribute post for her stepmother.

In the series of photos posted by 14-year-old Princess, the duo can be seen taking selfies together and enjoying family days out. Rushing to the comments, Emily replied: "Oh thank you so much!! Best birthday message [heart emoji] love you xxxx".

Princess wished Emily a happy birthday via her Instagram page

Fans were quick to comment on the pair's adorable bond, noting how lovely it was to see Princess and Emily had grown so close since Peter began his relationship with the NHS doctor almost a decade ago.

"What every step mum longs to hear. Well done Emily", commented one fan, whilst another agreed: "So lovely to see a child have such a good relationship with her step-mum."

A third fan sweetly shared: " I love this… This is how children should feel [heart emoji] happy birthday Emily x".

Peter treated Emily to a stay at The Shard for her birthday

When asked by a fan if he and Emily are planning on having another baby, Peter responded: "That's a very good question. Physically I can't, my wife on the other hand…

"I don't know. We say things like, 'Oh wouldn't it be great to have another Theo', because Theo's like four years old and he's running around and he's brilliant and it's a beautiful age. But then when we meet up with people who have got a couple of kids and they hand us over the kids and they're screaming, I'm like, 'Hell no!' we actually look at each other and we're like, 'Hell no.'"

It seems no matter what the couple decides to do, they have the full support of their fans who often praise the singer and his doctor wife for raising such a beautiful family.