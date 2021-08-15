Peter Andre's fans rush to defend him after rare video of son Theo sparks debate The father-of-four sparked a parenting debate

Peter Andre unwittingly sparked a parenting debate when he posted a sweet video of his four-year-old son Theodore on Saturday. The Mysterious Girl singer – who shares his youngest children Theo and Amelia, seven, with wife Emily Andre and teenage kids Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with ex-wife Katie Price – was filmed lying on the floor of his living room, tickling his little boy as he giggled hysterically.

The 48-year-old star and his doctor wife, 31, are notoriously private when it comes to their two youngest children, and Peter appeared to be shielding Theo's face from the camera as he clutched the little boy to his chest.

WATCH: Peter Andre unwittingly sparks debate with video of son Theo

He captioned the video: "Nothing beats a Sat morning like this. Theo is always laughing #family". It wasn't long before concerned fans commented on the post, with some concerned that Theo wasn't enjoying himself.

One wrote: "Looks like you've got him in a headlock and he's crying" while another shared: "Looks like it's all too much for him!".

A third commented: "Apparently you should never tickle your child. Just because your child is laughing doesn't mean that they are having fun. It is a reaction that you can't control, so I know it's lovely to hear your child laughing but they are not capable of physically stopping you from doing it to them and normally when they are trying to speak most people tickle them more.

"Love you loads Peter and you are a great dad but I felt that I had to share this because I suffered from it myself and no one took me seriously."

Theo later got his "payback" on dad Pete

The star's loyal fans were quick to defend him, insisting it was silly to question Peter's parenting skills when he is known for being such a devoted dad.

One replied to the above post: "[It's] not that deep babe" while another said: "Pete [is] playing with his son and probably trying to hide Theo's face from the video with his arms as they don't want to show their children's faces. I'm sure if Theo wanted to get free he would be able to".

Countless others heaped on the praise, commenting: "You're so wonderful with your kids. Lucky them and lucky wifey".

Peter shares his two youngest children with wife Emily

Pete was quick to clarify that it was all fun and games in the Andre household, sharing a subsequent series of "payback" snaps showing Theo squashing his dad's face into the carpet.

Fans were loving the cute photos, with one joking: "Total takedown" and another writing: "Lovely photo".

Peter recently opened up about whether he would consider expanding his family with wife Emily.

The couple never show Theo or Amelia's faces

During Q&A on his YouTube channel, Peter was quizzed about the prospect of having another baby. He responded: "That's a very good question. Physically I can't, my wife on the other hand…

"I don't know. We say things like, 'Oh wouldn't it be great to have another Theo', because Theo's like four years old and he's running around and he's brilliant and it's a beautiful age.

"But then when we meet up with people who have got a couple of kids and they hand us over the kids and they're screaming, I'm like, 'Hell no!' we actually look at each other and we're like, 'Hell no.'"

