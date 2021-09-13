Exclusive: Ollie and Gareth Locke reveal plans to leave London when they start a family The Made in Chelsea stars recently renovated their stunning west London home

It's almost a year since Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke tied the knot at an unforgettable candlelit ceremony held at the Natural History Museum.

After transforming their stunning west London home into a Soho House style retreat with the help of TaskRabbit, the Made in Chelsea stars spoke to HELLO! about their latest renovation, sharing exclusive details about their life as a married couple, their expectations of parenthood and plans to relocate in the future.

"Fingers crossed we're about to have kids, so prepping our home ahead of starting a family was one of the main reasons we decided to renovate," explained Gareth, who also admitted his overconfidence when it comes to DIY sometimes leads to disaster.

"We had some pictures hung above the bed that fell down and potentially almost killed my husband," said Gareth. "The frames had these velcro-style applicators that you stuck to the wall. I positioned the artwork beautifully, however, I didn't stick it to the wall very well. If it had fallen three inches to the left it would have hit my husband in the temple and that would have been the end of it!"

"This was in the middle of the night!" Ollie added.

Ollie and Gareth have transformed their west London home ahead of having a baby

The pair relied heavily on the help of TaskRabbit to bring their dream home vision to reality, of which they both agreed the nursery is their favourite room in the house.

"The expectation of the nursery is such a calming, beautiful room. For me, every time I walk past it fills me with excitement," said Ollie, while Gareth added: "We had one of the corners knocked out and we had custom wardrobes built by a beautiful wardrobe company in Harrogate. They made this chest of drawers with a changing table on top and we can just imagine how stunning it will be once it's full of kid's clothes."

Gareth claims he's more skilled at DIY than husband Ollie

On discussing their plans to become parents, the duo admitted London is not likely to be their base forever.

"We definitely have plans to move to Oxfordshire at some point. We want a converted barn!" said Ollie. "I grew up in the countryside," continued Gareth. "My family had 500 acres, so we were so used to having loads of space. We're just so busy with everything at the moment, that we have to be in London. But we would love to be able to raise kids out of the city."

Ollie and Gareth previously shared with HELLO! their plans to start a family with the help of a surrogate. In their most recent interview, the couple opened up about their hopes of raising a child under the spotlight.

The couple have been very open about their surrogacy journey on social media

"When we do have our children, we will teach them kindness, empathy and compassion. I try to be as kind as I possibly can to whoever meet, I think it's so important," said Ollie.

"Our children are going to be born into a slightly different world I think, where people will know who 'daddies' are for starters. Our children need to realise that even as two dads, we're absolutely exactly the same as every single person in the world".

