Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke thrill fans with baby news The Made in Chelsea couple are planning their family!

Ollie Locke shared a happy update with his fans at the weekend – the Made in Chelsea star and his husband, Gareth Locke, are set to become parents!

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old revealed that he and Gareth have lined up a surrogate who will carry their baby.

MORE: Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke opens the doors to his quirky London home

What's more, the couple plan to travel to the U.S and meet her when lockdown restrictions lift.

Sharing the news on Sunday, Ollie wrote: "So I think it might be the time to tell you all! Gareth and I are very much on our surrogacy journey to become fathers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke's lavish wedding

"We are very nearly there, with the help of the best person we could ever ask for! (you know who you are, our heavenly surrogate)."

SEE: Binky Felstead's Sarah Jessica Parker-inspired bridesmaid dress for Ollie Locke's wedding

MORE: Made in Chelsea's Ollie Locke's wedding to Gareth - exclusive first look inside

The star went on: "After many months of planning, legal formalities (I can’t believe it has been so difficult) and building the next stage to our home, we will soon be travelling to America (as soon as we can, sadly fertility is not essential travel!!) With our surrogate and hopefully become pregnant."

The couple are keen to start a family

Ollie added: "Whatever happens and through the ups and downs, we are going to take you all on our journey."

His fans were clearly thrilled to read the news, with many posting red heart emojis in the comments section.

One wrote: "I'm so happy for both of you!!!!!!!!! You will be wonderful parents!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Others agreed, commenting: "Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful," "So excited for you both xx," and: "Best news!"

Ollie announced the happy news on Instagram

Ollie and Gareth tied the knot last year, sharing their beautiful wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

"It was just spectacular," Ollie said at the time.

"It was so elegant, so incredibly beautiful and so special. It was very unique and very 'us'. I love living my life as a romcom and it was exactly how we wanted it. I knew it was going to change our lives forever."

Gareth added: "It was something I will remember for the rest of my life and it was perfect."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.