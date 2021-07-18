Inside Ollie and Gareth Locke's newly renovated West London home - EXCLUSIVE

They got married seven months ago at the Natural History Museum in a beautiful candlelit ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine.

MORE: Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke thrill fans with baby news

And as Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke embarked on their journey to parenthood, they also spoke to the magazine about their hopes of starting a family with the help of a surrogate.

Now, welcoming us into their newly renovated West London home for an exclusive photoshoot and interview, the Made in Chelsea stars have vowed to continue with their journey for as long as it takes after their first attempt to have a child was unsuccessful.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke: The Wedding

"I think our expectations were very high and we really thought it was going to work, but nature's nature and we can't do anything about it," Ollie says. "We have to think that it wasn't meant to be and we are going to go ahead in a month or so and do it again. We're optimistic.

READ: Made in Chelsea stars' wedding and engagement photos: Ollie Locke, Lucy Watson and more

"Sometimes it just doesn't work. But that's not going to stop us from trying again and again."

The couple live in West London

This recent setback has only crystallised how much they are ready to become parents. "The feeling of not being pregnant this time really made us realise how much we want to become parents and we are determined to do that," Gareth explains.

In Hello!, the couple open the doors to their three-bedroom, three-bathroom home and explain why they decided to totally remodel it. The ground floor has been knocked through into one room, the kitchen ripped out, expanded and replaced, new floors have been fitted throughout and all the bedrooms are newly redecorated.

Ollie and Gareth married last year

“We got married and I moved into the house but Ollie had already lived there,” Gareth tells us. “So now we have put our own stamp on the house together. We changed it from Ollie’s bachelor pad to our marital home, and hopefully it’s going to be our family home.”

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.