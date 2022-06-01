8 Made in Chelsea stars' engagements and weddings that are straight out of a fairytale The loved-up MIC cast have shared some stunning photos

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor are the latest members of the Made in Chelsea cast to get engaged, and it's got us reminiscing about all of the previous proposals and weddings.

READ: Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor break silence following Rome engagement - EXCLUSIVE

The show may be filled with dating drama, but there are also some loved-up couples such as Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, who exchanged vows during the pandemic, and former star Lucy Watson who got married to James Dunmore in Greece. Keep scrolling to see all the photos and details about the MIC stars' special relationship milestones…

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor

Loading the player...

WATCH: Made in Chelsea's James Taylor's romantic proposal to Maeva D'Ascanio

After a failed proposal on MIC, pregnant Maeva D'Ascanio got engaged to her fiancé James Taylor at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. The couple shared an emotional video of the proposal in which James got down on one knee after Maeva made a wish whilst throwing a coin into the Trevi fountain with her eyes closed.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the moment she opened her eyes to a gorgeous diamond engagement ring, Maeva said: "I did my wish which was, 'I really hope James is going to propose to me soon.'" She added: "And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking 'Wow, this is it! Is this real?' It was everything I had ever wanted."

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore

Lucy and James had a picture-perfect Greek proposal back in September 2020. They met on the set of Made in Chelsea and started dating in 2015, and James popped the question on a boat trip. "The boat was stunning… we went on a crazy beautiful tour of some private islands. We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee," Lucy recalled. She added: "My heart didn’t beat for like three seconds."

MORE: Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting first child – and show off stunning engagement ring

READ: Lucy Watson shares new wedding photo and reveals she ditched 'outdated' tradition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson)

They returned to Greece for their big day in September 2021, with Lucy opting for an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a textured full skirt from Milla Nova followed by a silky gown from Grace Loves Lace.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo

Jamie Laing announced that he was engaged to Sophie Habboo in December 2021, after presenting the Made in Chelsea star with a large oval diamond engagement ring.

He opened up to his close friend Spencer Matthews about how he "freaked out" during his proposal at the Rosewood Hotel, where they had their first date. "I went there in the middle of the day, around 1 o'clock in the afternoon. I got balloons, I got candles, I got flowers, I got everything. And she was like, 'Oh, I'm stuck in traffic.' I was like, 'Oh my god.' I had lit so many candles the room was roasting, it was so hot!

"So I turn the aircon on and the balloons were flying everywhere because the aircon blows them all over and I'm like, 'Oh god, this is death.'"

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke decided to get married during the coronavirus pandemic and shared their stunning wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The stars tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at London's Natural History Museum with just 13 guests including many on-screen pals.

Close friend Binky Felstead stepped into the role of bridesmaid and wowed everyone in an extravagant pink dress – and it looked very similar to Sarah Jessica Parker's style.

RELATED: Millie Mackintosh shares unseen engagement photo with huge diamond ring

MORE: Binky Felstead's Sarah Jessica Parker-inspired bridesmaid dress for Ollie Locke's wedding

Binky Felstead and Max Fredrik Darnton

In September 2020, Binky Felstead shared the wonderful news that she is engaged to Max Fredrik Darnton. She uploaded this romantic snap of them kissing in a field as she held her left hand up to the camera, adding the caption: "On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max - you bring out the best in me. I'm so lucky."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead)

Seven weeks to the day after welcoming son Wolfie, the couple said "I do" in front of their family and close friends in an intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall. They're also planning another celebration in Corfu, with Max exclusively telling HELLO!: "We've hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach. We've rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we've hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing."

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor announced their engagement in July 2017, after rekindling their previous romance. In a throwback snap, Millie is beaming with happiness after her Greek proposal as she shows off the huge diamond on her left hand.

The Made in Chelsea stars went on to have a beautiful wedding in June 2018 at Whithurst Park in West Sussex. The bride looked gorgeous in a puff-sleeved gown while Hugo looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket.

SHOP: 22 of the best wedding veils to choose from for a beautiful bridal moment

MORE: Binky Felstead divides fans with wedding dress photo

Oliver Proudlock and Emma Louise Connolly

Oliver Proudlock secretly married Emma Louise Connolly back in 2020, announcing it earlier this year. They said their vows at St Albans Church before having a very small reception at The Ned. Emma wowed in a bespoke Pronovias Atelier gown, and she has since shared photographs of the dress fitting process.

Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey

Louise and Ryan got engaged in 2018, and although they had planned to tie the knot the following year, they subsequently decided to put the wedding on hold.

Speaking to Celebrity Secrets, Louise explained they decided not to "rush into anything" and have postponed their Christmas-themed wedding. "There’s so much going on in our lives at the moment, so we want to wait until we feel really ready for it," she said.

MORE: Emma Louise Connolly reveals what she nearly wore on wedding day with Oliver Proudlock

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.