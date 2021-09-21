Will Princess Beatrice name her daughter after sister Eugenie? Top 5 favourite royal baby names The royal couple could name their daughter after Princess Eugenie

A new royal baby has arrived! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child on Saturday 18 September 2021. Buckingham Palace announced the joyous news via an official statement on Monday – but the couple is yet to announce the name of their daughter.

Whilst royal fans eagerly wait to see what the couple name their baby, the latest odds point to Italian inspired monikers, a nod to Beatrice's husband's Italian heritage.

William Hill has revealed that Florence is the current favourite, with odds of 9/2. Both the name of a stunning Italian city and derived from the Latin word meaning 'flower' or 'blossoming', royal fans are convinced Beatrice and Edoardo could break from traditional British names usually favoured by the royal family.

Betfair has also revealed that Italian monikers top the charts for royal baby names, with Anna second favourite at 10/1, Maria at 12/1 and Rosa at 14/1.

The couple may name their daughter after Edoardo's Italian heritage

Others are convinced Princess Beatrice will name her daughter after her mother Sarah Ferguson, with the name taking the crown at Betfair's most popular choice, with odds of 8/1.

Keeping with the family ties, Eugenie features on the list at 25/1, while Nicola, Edith and Fiona also have high stakes.

Beatrice may name her daughter after her sister, Eugenie, or mother, Sarah

In the statement published on Monday, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

