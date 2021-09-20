Why Princess Beatrice's baby will have a title but not Princess Eugenie's Princess Beatrice has officially welcomed a daughter with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice has welcomed her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2020, are officially parents to a little girl, their first child together.

The royal baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, is the second child for Edoardo, who shares five-year-old son Wolfie with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

She is also the second grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, after their younger daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to son August in February. However, while little August doesn't have a title, his younger cousin will.

The reason is simple – and it's not to do with the British royal family!

Edoardo's official title is Count, as his family was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic back in 1946.

Although they do not use their titles in everyday life, his family retains them.

That means that the couple's baby will be passed on the title of Nobile Donna (Noble Woman).

Titles are always passed down from the father's side of the family, and as Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank does not have a title, their son also does not have one.

The only way that could change in the future is if the Queen decided to grant a peerage to Jack.

The royal baby's official birth announcement was made on Monday afternoon via Buckingham Palace. In a statement, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

