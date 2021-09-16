Jools Oliver shares how close her children are in heartwarming photo This is so sweet!

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools are doing parents to five children, with their eldest, Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, now studying in university.

Poppy has completed her first year of studies, and while Daisy's are ongoing, she made the trip down for her brother's birthday. And in an adorable photo, Jools showed that Daisy had a close bond with her brothers as they saw her off.

In the black-and-white snap, Buddy, 11, and River, five, gave their sister the biggest hug, as the car was fully packed behind them.

The mum-of-five was lost for words after the sweet moment, and only captioned the image with a white heart and three monkey emojis.

Fans were blown away by the sweet picture, and many emotional parents took to the comments to share their experiences as their children flew the nest.

One explained: "Stuck in traffic with a car full of Uni stuff. Her first year, dreading saying goodbye. She meanwhile is planning her night out tonight."

A second said: "Same here, next weekend for us with eldest son…. It's so exciting for him but I’m dreading saying goodbye too."

This is so sweet

And a third added: "Feel your pain taking my girl to Uni tomorrow. Going to be hard but such an adventure for her."

It's been an exciting time in the Oliver household over the past days, as while Poppy and Daisy are back off to university, they were around to celebrate Buddy's 11th birthday.

Jools shared a sweet snapshot showing Buddy and his older sister Daisy posing behind his birthday cake.

The little boy opted for a Pokémon-themed party, including a Squirtle cake and special bunting. "A surprise visit from big sister Daisy from uni," mum-of-five Jools wrote in the caption.

"It's only been six days but as felt like a lifetime. Buds was over the moon, what a wonderful evening, all our babies are back xxx."

Buddy celebrated in style!

The parents no doubt pulled out all the stops for their son's special day and proud dad Jamie shared a heartfelt message for Buddy on Instagram.

Alongside an adorable photo of the 11-year-old wearing a birthday hat, Jamie wrote: "Happy 11 th birthday dear Buddy what a joy you are, a wonderful, kind, sweet funny soul…have the most wonderful day…love dad xxx."

Jamie married his childhood sweetheart Jools, previously called Juliette Norton, back in 2000 and the pair recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

