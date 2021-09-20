Exclusive: Sarah Ferguson 'over the moon' to meet Princess Beatrice's newborn baby daughter The Duchess of York travelled to London from Balmoral

Sarah, Duchess of York is "over the moon" to welcome her new granddaughter, HELLO! can exclusively reveal. A friend of the family said the Duchess returned from Balmoral on Friday and met her new grandchild – Princess Beatrice's first child – over the weekend.

"She is absolutely over the moon," the friend said.

READ: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrates birth of royal baby

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their baby on Saturday 18 September. Buckingham Palace revealed the news in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice welcomes royal baby!

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

READ: Prince William and Kate mark birth of Princess Beatrice's first child

READ: Sarah Ferguson reacts to James Middleton's wedding joy

The statement ended with a sweet nod to Beatrice's five-year-old stepson Wolfie, who is her husband Edoardo's older child from his previous relationship. It read: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Sarah is "over the moon" to become a grandmother again

The baby is the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, and the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of York became first-time grandparents in February when their younger daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her son, August.

Members of the royal family have been celebrating Beatrice and Edoardo's new arrival on social media, while the new mum herself also tweeted: "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.