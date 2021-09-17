Helen Skelton's school dilemma is so relatable The star is expecting her third child

Countryfile star Helen Skelton is currently expecting her third child, but the presenter had a small dilemma on Thursday as one of her children returned home with a filthy PE kit.

The 38-year-old shared the snap on her Instagram Stories of the white T-shirt, and it was covered in stains, including some purple ones that were close to the collar. "Day one of PE… any advice," she captioned the shot.

Earlier on that day, she seemed to have revealed what caused the top to get so dirty, as she posted a snap of a rugby field, and captioned it: "School run."

Helen is already a proud mum to sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four. The star shares her children with husband Richie Myler.

The former Blue Peter presenter confirmed her third pregnancy earlier this month, with a friend, Inci Mehmet, sharing the news as Helen played golf at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am (in association with Slingsby Gin).

She then took to her Instagram Stories, where she linked to Inci's account, and a video of the star swinging her club was captioned: "An absolute god of a woman! Helen Skelton learned the game 6 months ago and now lighting it up... whilst preggers!"

A second video showed the star's bump more clearly, and was captioned: "@HelenSkelton What a legend and inspo!"

Oh dear!

She later shared a post where her two sons rubbed her baby bump, and simply captioned it: "#grateful," alongside the baby, milk bottle, and face winking and sticking its tongue out emojis.

Previously, Helen shared the details of her second birth with HELLO!, revealing that not only did Richie miss the moment of Louis’s arrival, but she gave birth on the kitchen floor of their former family home in Perpignan in France.

"I'd been out for a walk with Ernie in the pram and when I arrived back home, I was getting a few pains," she explained.

The star is expecting baby number three

"At first I thought it was because I'd been out for a long walk but then I could hardly move. I phoned Rich to say, 'I think you need to get to the airport as I'm in labour.'

"As I'd been two days in labour with Ernie, I didn't realise it was going to be so quick. But within an hour of calling Rich, I couldn't get up off the floor."

Richie added: "I am really proud of her for doing it on her own. I know she must have been scared but she will never admit it!".

