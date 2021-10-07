Oh, this is just too cute! Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana has shared the most adorable family photo with her Instagram followers, with one telling the star, "This has just melted my heart into a giant puddle!!!" The mum-of-five posted a snap of her daughter Tilly, who is currently a contestant on Strictly, holding hands with her youngest child, Oscar.

MORE: Tilly Ramsay on her perfect partnership with Nikita and dad Gordon's fatherly advice

Tana wrote: "@tillyramsay @oscarjramsay both leaving home this morning for their respective days ……one clutching dance shoes the other clutching peppa pig space hopper - not sure who will have more fun."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oscar is so cute with sister Tilly

The siblings look so sweet walking together as they start their days. We just love how Oscar is taking his space hopper with him!

Tilly holds hands with little brother Oscar

Of course, Tana's fans were quick to comment on the precious picture. One said: "@tanaramsay just adorable - and the wee Peppa Pig hopper - reminds me of when my baby was small #heartmelt."

Another wrote: "Thanks for sharing that exquisite moment…love’s truest measurement!" while a third told Tana, "That is too darling - you must be so proud." Answering Tana's question as to who would have the most fun, one follower said: "With Oscar's rucksack, my bets are on him."

MORE: 34 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more options to get children excited

LOOK: John Lewis just dropped a range of affordable kids clothes for autumn – and everything is SO stylish

Gordon and wife Tana

Back in February, Tana exclusively told HELLO! about family life chez Ramsays.

On little Oscar's personality, she revealed: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all. He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves on to the next and tries to get his way with them.

"Being an older parent and having done this before, you have a way of sitting back and relaxing more and laughing with them. The other thing for me is I had four of age four and under, so to have one is certainly easier."

On whether the couple are considering having a sixth child, Tana said: "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.