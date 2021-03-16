8 parenting secrets Gordon and Tana Ramsay swear by - and some are strict! The Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares star shares five kids with wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are doting parents to five children, so how do they keep their big brood in check?

The celebrity chef and TV broadcaster have previously opened up about some of the parenting rules they use with Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, Tilly, 19 and little Oscar, one.

From instilling a strong work ethic to not pressurising them at school, take a look at Gordon and Tana's parenting secrets…

WATCH: Oscar Ramsay takes after dad in lunch video - and it's hilarious!

Don't spoil them

In 2017, the Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares star – whose predicted net worth is around £115 million – revealed he doesn't want his kids to be spoilt. Talking to The Telegraph, he said of his earnings: "It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them.

"The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."

No swearing

His fans may be used to hearing his colourful language on his TV shows, but Gordon does not allow swearing at home.

"They know I’ve said bad words. I say it is an industry language. They don’t swear. They don’t walk around shouting the f-word," said Gordon.

They have to earn luxurious perks

Gordon and Tana Ramsay are parents to five children

The firm-but-fair father has even revealed that his children don’t join their parents in first class when they go on holiday. "They don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that," he said.

Don't pressurise them at school

Both Tana and Gordon don't push their children to get high grades in all subjects during their school exams and recognise that everyone has different strengths – in Gordon's case, that was cooking.

During a speech to young chefs in New York, Gordon said: "I disagree with everybody being judged on one exam. That upsets me, because the pressure on youngsters today is ridiculous. I didn’t peak at 15 and I certainly didn’t peak at 12 and I certainly didn’t peak at 18."

Of his own academic experience, he continued: "I didn’t do well at school but I did well at cooking. And so I’m grateful for the way I was pushed and I think pushing yourself from 11 is important," Gordon added.

The Hell's Kitchen star's daughter Tilly has taken an interest in cooking

"Kids being made to feel inadequate because they can’t study algebra, or they don’t understand how to spell Czechoslovakia by the time they’re 10 is dreadful. Cooking is a great way of experimenting and developing a character. And cooking with no fear is amazing. Baking is chemistry, so forget physics at school."

Eat healthily

Unsurprisingly, food tends to be healthy inside Gordon and Tana's home, but they do get treats occasionally, according to their daughter Tilly.

"Mum tries to keep us all healthy, but on a Friday night, we are allowed some crisps and dips after school, before dinner. That’s our weekly treat," she said.

Work ethic is important

The Hell's Kitchen star's youngest daughter has taken an interest in cooking, just like her dad, and appeared on her own CBBC programme, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch. However, Gordon has said he wouldn't hire his own children and would prefer they create their own career path.

Speaking on a US radio station in 2019, he confessed: "I'm firm, I'm fair and I will give you everything I've got to get you to the very top."

He added: "It's like not employing the kids. I don't want the staff thinking, it's Ramsay's kid, we can't tell them off. You want to work in this business? You go off to another chef, learn something different and come back with something new to improve the business."

Limit screen time

Like most parents, the celebrity couple are very aware of how much time their five kids spend online. As a result, they have strict rules about limiting screen time – particularly Tana.

The celebrity couple have several firm but fair rules

"You go to bed to sleep, not to sit there Snapchatting," Gordon told TV Magazine. "Tana was a teacher, so she’s pretty severe. Phones are outside the door [at bedtime]. And they don’t go to my restaurants with their mates, it’s Wagamama or Nando’s."

Routine chores are important

Their down-to-earth kids are expected to carry out certain chores around the house, including setting the table and cleaning up after dinner.

"They tidy up after each and every dinner. It’s a system. It’s important they help set and clear the tables, it’s important they cook, it’s important they do their homework," explained Gordon.

