Gordon Ramsay is not known for being easily impressed, and it looks like his youngest son is following in his footsteps – at least if a new video of the little boy is anything to go by!

The celebrity chef uploaded the sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of his family life to his Instagram Stories, and it's adorable.

The video started with Gordon trying to get two-year-old Oscar's attention and the tiny tot briefly looked and laughed at his dad.

Soon, though, he became too absorbed in the episode of Peppa Pig he was watching in bed to pay attention to what the Hell's Kitchen host had to say.

Gordon took advantage of the moment to tease his youngest son, asking him: "Shall we eat some Peppa Pig? Shall we eat Peppa Pig? Fancy some bacon?"

Oscar remained unflappable however, and barely looked in his dad's direction, seeming to find his cartoon more interesting!

Oscar is the youngest of Gordon's five children

The weekend marked a very special occasion for Gordon and his family as the restaurateur celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Tana.

On Saturday, the mum-of-five paid the sweetest tribute to her husband, as she posted a video of herself dancing in her wedding dress after finding it among her belongings in their London home.

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress… 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit" she wrote as she twirled in the classic satin gown.

Gordon and wife Tana have been married for 25 years

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to share their love for Tana's video.

Amanda Holden left a heart emoji, while family friend David Beckham wrote: "Wow @tanaramsay @gordongram [heart emoji]".

As well as little Oscar, the couple also share four grown-up children: Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 21, and Tilly, 19, who is following in her father's footsteps as a cooking show host.

