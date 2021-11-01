Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's heartwarming Halloween activity with dad David David Beckham and his daughter love to bake!

We don't know about you, but Victoria Beckham's spooky Halloween cookies are giving us serious food envy.

The doting mother-of-four took to Instagram to share the sweetest video of Harper Seven's Halloween baking with husband David Beckham. The clip showed several giant cookies iced with spooky characters in vibrant colours as the former Spice Girl asked her ten-year-old daughter to talk her followers through the tasty bakes.

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham get baking with Haper Seven for Halloween

"I've been doing Halloween baking with daddy today", said Harper off-camera.

"This is a mummy, this is a witch with a broom. Then daddy made this skeleton, and this pumpkin and I made that pumpkin!" So sweet.

Ten-year-old Harper got baking with her dad David Beckham

Clearly impressed with her youngest child's efforts over the weekend, Victoria replied: "very cool Harper", before her daughter yelled: "Happy Halloween!"

The Beckhams clearly took the spooky festivities seriously this year, as several jars of terrifying treats could be spotted in the background of the video - we're talking eyeballs in jars, marshmallows in a jar labelled 'Witches Brew' and vibrant candy corn.

It's not the first time Harper has enjoyed baking with her dad. In fact, football star David is quite the at-home chef!

The doting father-of-four whipped up several cakes during the COVID-19 lockdown, with his culinary skills rubbing off on his youngest, who often likes to make exciting creations in the kitchen.

Victoria often shares her daughter's culinary efforts on Instagram

Last month, Harper surprised her parents with a decadent breakfast in bed on Sunday morning, Harper presented her mum with a healthy fruit platter with half a mango, cubed and ready to eat, as well as chopped apple, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries – all served on an oval-shaped blue plate.

David's dish, meanwhile, consisted of an egg sandwich surrounded by love hearts made out of tomato ketchup – the same pattern that decorated the background of her thoughtful letter!

Harper's message read: "Dear mummy and daddy I hope you slept well and I hope you both like your breakfast. I love you so so so so much. Happy Sunday." We wonder what dish will be next on Harper's list...

