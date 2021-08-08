Victoria Beckham shares rare family reunion with son Brooklyn – but someone key is missing The Beckhams reunite for the first time in months

It's no secret that the Beckham family are a tight-knit brood, and for mum Victoria Beckham, being able to spend time with all four of the children she shares with husband David is a rare treat.

After spending months apart due to lockdown travel restrictions, Brooklyn Beckham was finally reunited with his parents and siblings in New York City. In an adorable post shared to Instagram, former Spice Girl Victoria shared a snap of David, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper tucking into a delicious Italian meal – but one important person was missing.

"Special night tonight in NYC, I love you so much @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven. We miss you @romeobeckham. Kisses from Brooklyn X", penned VB, who revealed that 18-year-old Romeo was missing from the family reunion.

Fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming post, rushing to the comments to leave a flurry of heart-eye emojis. "Beautiful family," wrote one fan, whilst another penned: "What a lovely picture of a beautiful family!"

The Beckham family reunited in NYC after months apart

Others were quick to pick up on how much Harper has grown up. "I had to zoom to see Harper's nails! She's so grown up now!" wrote a fan, who noticed the ten-year-old was sporting a stylish set of acrylic nails.

Spending an evening in Brooklyn, doting dad David also took to Instagram to share moments of the family's reunion, posting an array of delicious Italian dishes from Lucali restaurant which he described as: "the best in NYC".

Victoria and David share four children together

The Beckhams have been enjoying time in the US since travel restrictions allowed the family to vacation overseas. After spending Christmas in Miami, the family returned to the UK whilst 22-year-old Brooklyn chose to remain in New York City with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The loved-up duo have reportedly spent $10.5million on their luxe first home in Beverly Hills, following in the footsteps of David and Victoria who also boast an impressive transatlantic property portfolio.

