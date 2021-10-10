David Beckham dedicates tribute to his 'star' daughter Harper - and it's so sweet David and Victoria Beckham share four children together

David Beckham was the proudest dad on Sunday as he celebrated his and Victoria Beckham's youngest child's latest achievement - their daughter, Harper Seven, received a silver medal in judo.

"Silver medal Sunday [heart emoji] my little judo star #HarperSeven," penned David as his ten-year-old daughter beamed at the camera.

Posing proudly with her silver medal around her neck, Harper rocked two chic plaits for her stellar judo performance and donned her traditional white judo uniform - is there an end to the Beckham children's talents?

David's post, which received hundreds of thousands of likes within a matter of minutes, harboured a flurry of support from fans and friends - including Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Mia Regan.

Harper Seven was flooded with support from friends and fans

"Well done Harper! So inspiring!" commented one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "As a father to a nine-year-old daughter myself, I believe every girl should know how to protect themselves. Go Harper!"

Doting mum Victoria commented: "Harper Seven you are a legend!! We are so proud of you x".

Harper is also taking after her mum's love for beauty and wellness

It's not the first time this week proud parents David and Victoria have been left feeling emotional over their children's achievements. On Thursday, 22-year-old Brooklyn Beckham made his TV debut as a budding chef on The Today Show.

Brooklyn rustled up an egg, bacon and sausage sandwich and revealed that he developed his passion for cooking in lockdown.

He told hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly: "I've always loved food and then obviously when quarantine hit I really started to get into it. My fiancée started filming me and I started posting it, and it's just something that I love doing."

Brooklyn went on to explain that his dad David is the cook in the family. "He likes to cook anything," said Brooklyn. "Risotto, pasta… he loves to cook steak."

