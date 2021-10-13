Victoria Beckham reacts to criticism over her new look – see her response The 47-year-old is in New York promoting Cheeky Posh

Victoria Beckham has flown across the pond to promote her latest beauty venture – Cheeky Posh, a cream blush stick that comes in five different shades – and has packed the best pieces from her Pre Spring Summer Collection, even though some fans disagree.

On Tuesday, as the mother-of-four headed to the Good Morning America studios, she wore a vibrant outfit, consisting of a pair of bright yellow wide-leg trousers and a red jumper with black details on the sleeves.

WATCH: Victoria shows off her controversial outfit as she talks Cheeky Posh

"Stepping into a week of @victoriabeckhambeauty #CheekyPosh promo in NYC! Wearing these amazing yellow cords from our #VBPSS22 collection and a sneak peek at our new knitwear collaboration (coming soon!)," she captioned a series of pictures of her look.

Her fans, however, were divided and many compared her outfit to several characters, such as Winnie the Pooh and Ronald McDonald.

Victoria saw the funny side of the comparison

"Winnie the Pooh inspo," wrote a follower, whilst a second added: "Winnie the Posh."

A third remarked: "Ronald McDonald look, awful."

Others labelled Victoria "the queen of colour blocks looks" whilst a fourth added: "Only you can make ketchup and mustard look this good. Obsessed."

The 47-year-old designer has previously shown off her great sense of humour and Tuesday was no different as she quickly took to her Stories to share a montage photo showing her next to Ronald McDonald.

The designer is promoting her new Cheeky Posh cream blush stick

"B**** stole my look," she wrote alongside the snap, clearly in on the joke.

Talking to her fans, she added: "So, I'm here in New York, where I've just been on Good Morning America where I've been talking about Cheeky Posh and all things beauty related and it was a lot of fun.

"Today I am wearing a mixture of a few of the Cheekys, that's the great thing about them because you can mix them, have fun with them, all five shades. I think I probably pilled them all on, it was an early start.

"But I love how it gives me that lift, and that glow," she explained.