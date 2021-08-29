Harper Beckham gets the blame from dad David - Victoria Beckham reacts The Beckham family went to a water park

Victoria and David Beckham have been soaking up the sun in Miami to enjoy the last of the summer before their youngest daughter Harper heads back to school in September.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, former Spice Girls star Victoria shared the sweetest video of her youngest sliding down a giant waterslide with David – and the father-daughter duo looked so alike as they beamed at the camera.

"David gets very excited at the water park (Can you hear him screaming?!?)" penned Victoria, who waited at the bottom of the slide at Tidal Cove Miami for her ten-year-old daughter and husband to splash into the water.

Another video posted to Victoria's Instagram Story showed David and Harper shooting past on bodyboards, causing a large splash to rain down on the doting mother-of-four. "Downside to being designated videographer… You get soaked!!" wrote the star.

"Yes that's my daughter screaming, not me I promise," wrote David. "#HarperSeven so much fun love you".

David tried to blame the screams in the video on Harper - but VB declared otherwise!

Keen to put her husband in his place, Victoria was quick to comment under David's post. "U screamed all the way down David!! You can't help yourself at the water park!" said Victoria, playfully teasing the football star in the comments.

"Stop lying Dave we all know it's you, stop blaming Harper!" teased a fan, whilst another wrote: "Aww, how sweet is this. "

The Beckham's have spent the majority of the summer in Miami

In April 2020, the Observer reported that the couple dropped £19million ($24million) on the property inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live.

The building was designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool, while every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami. Shared facilities include an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area. Wow...

