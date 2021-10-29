Victoria Beckham plans to twin with Harper in unconventional outfit

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to a bold fashion look. Her latest ensemble is "so wrong it's right" according to her own admission, and she even plans to twin with her daughter Harper.

The fashionista uploaded a series of photographs sporting a pink and brown colour block knit with statement orange cord flares. The top is from her Victoria Beckham x The Woolmark Company collaboration while the trousers she promises are coming soon to her own fashion line.

The knitwear collection is a unique one for Victoria as there are some and sweet mini-me versions of the pieces for children, too – and Harper will be modelling the looks.

Victoria went for a colour clash

Alongside the images, the star wrote: "A colour clash so wrong it’s right. Ready to match with Harper Seven in my #VBxWoolmark knit! (amazing orange cords from my pre collection, coming very soon!)"

The star is a fan of flared trousers

The range has officially launched on Victoria's website, and prices start at £185 for the children's pieces, while the adults' items cost from £285.

The designer also uploaded a screenshot of her own camera roll revealing all the shots she took before she selected four to be uploaded. The relatable post revealed the star trying out different angles to get a good photograph – we've all been there!

Harper even follows after her mum's beauty routine

While we sadly did not see 10-year-old Harper in the snaps, we can only imagine she looked adorable as her mum's mini-me.

Love Victoria's colour block jumper? Shop the look in adults and mini too!

VB x Woolmark Colour Block Jumper in Pink & Dark Camel, £390, Victoria Beckham

VB x Woolmark Mini Colour Block Jumper in Pink & Dark Camel, £190, Victoria Beckham

It's not the first time the mother-daughter duo has been matching as earlier in the month they enjoyed some quality time together with a pamper day, both sporting matching face masks!

At the time, the star wrote: "Weekend cuddles and beauty treatments with mummy."

