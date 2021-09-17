We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you're shopping for birthdays, Christmas or simply because you want to surprise your kids with the funniest poop gifts. No matter how old they get, there's nothing like a bit of toilet humour to make them smile, and with these hilarious toys they'll be laughing for a long time. From the gift of Christmas 2021 - the Gotta go Turdle, to the iconic poop emoji pillow, novelty slippers to the best poop themed board games and more, shop for the silliest gifts and score major points with your little ones.

RELATED: 29 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more options to get children excited

Gotta Go Turdle Playset, £35, Selfridges

Searching for the perfect pet for your kids, minus the hassle of cleaning and feeding of course? Then the Gotta Go Turdle playset is an ideal choice. Just open Sherlbert's mouth and watch as he gobbles food. Then, all they'll need to do is pop him on the included toilet and watch him poop colourful sand.

SHOP: 10 cute 1st birthday gift ideas: From personalised gifts to adorable sentimental presents

Fake Poo Emoji Cushions, £8.99, Amazon

If they're fans of the poop emoji, then they'll love this stinking cute pillow from Amazon – and at £8.99 it's a total bargain.

Hasbro Gaming Do not Step In It, £12.49, Amazon

A laugh-out-loud game with messy consequences, players are blindfolded and have to try not to step in the poops as they walk along the mat.

Fishing For Floaters Bath Tub Game, £11.99, Amazon

It's time to go fishing! Make bathtime funnier than ever with these cartoon poop floaters.

Remote Control Poop Toy, £7.99, Wowcher

Wowcher's offering up to 80% off on this remote control speed poo toy. It's already in high demand so you better act fast.

Sherbet Gotta Go Flamingo Toy, £33, Selfridges

This fun flamingo toy is sure to have them laughing! Once they've fed Sherbet his favourite magic flamingo food, he'll let them know when he needs to go. As soon as Sherbert starts singing his catchy "Uh Oh, Gotta Go!" song, place him on the toilet and watch nature take its course. He also loves to repeat what you say – just record and listen as he repeats your funny phrases.

Novelty Plush Poop Slippers, £12.99, Amazon

With winter on the way, your little ones can cosy up in these comfy poop slippers.

Rainbow Poop Emoji Pillow, £7.64, Amazon

Add a pop of colour to their room with the novelty poop pillow in rainbow.

Stinky Pete's Big Book Of Poop, Fart And Burp Jokes, £5.41, Amazon

Perfect for kids ages 7-9, Stinky Pete's Big Book Of Poop, Fart And Burp Jokes will provide them with plenty of comedic material for the year.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.