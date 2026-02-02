Is your kid part of the 'Zombie Generation'? This bedtime rule cuts child depression risk by 25%

Worried about your child's screen habits? Clinical neurophysiologist and author Dr Javier Albares has taken a deep dive into scientific research to highlight the serious impact that excessive screen time has on the sleep, development and well-being of children and adolescents.

This pressing issue in our increasingly digital world is a worrying reality for specialists and families alike, and the expert warns that screens are "over-stimulating" young people.

"The impact is incredibly broad," says Dr Albares. "It contributes to sedentary lifestyles, higher cardiovascular and metabolic risks and a greater risk of obesity.

"The mental impact is even more concerning; it leads to increased anxiety, low mood and self-esteem issues. Excessive use is even linked to a higher risk of self-harm and suicidal thoughts."

The sleep expert argues that not only do screens open the door to cyberbullying and content that is entirely unsuitable for a child's developing brain, such as violence or pornography, but also that screens are the great "sleep thief."

© Getty Images/iStockphoto By age 12, many children are averaging four to five hours a day looking at a screen

"More time on a device means fewer hours of rest," he explains. "For children and adolescents whose brains are still developing, sleep is a non-negotiable pillar of health."

In your book Zombie Generation, you suggest screens can actually "slow down" cognitive development. Is there a safe limit for children and teenagers?

"Medical organisations generally recommend zero screen time for children under six. Between the ages of six and 12, the limit should be one hour a day. From 12 to 16, we suggest no more than an hour and a half to two hours.

"Data shows that in families with a firm bedtime, the risk of depression in children drops by 25 per cent" Clinical neurophysiologist Dr Javier Albares

"The reality, however, is miles away from this. We see babies being given screens well before they are two years old. By age 12, many children are averaging four to five hours a day. One psychologist recently weighed in on how the gap between recommendations and reality has become truly alarming."

You are critical of tech companies for claiming today's youth have evolved into "Homo Digitalis". How can families fight back?

"Families need to understand that tech marketing - the idea that these tools make children smarter - is simply not true. Studies show that the more time children spend on screens, the lower their cognitive development and attention span.

"Digitalisation doesn't automatically equal learning. We families to unite and demand the protection of our children's health. It is also vital that we monitor what our kids are doing online and ensure tech companies are held to account."

© Getty Images 'If science shows that screens are damaging physical growth, mental health and empathy, then we have a duty to pass protective laws,' says the expert

Do you believe we need large-scale laws to protect children from the digital world?

"Absolutely. The law must protect children just as it does with alcohol. If science shows that screens are damaging physical growth, mental health and empathy, then we have a duty to pass protective laws. It's also worth looking at what really happens to the body when other unhealthy habits, like poor diet and sedentary behaviour, are combined with constant screen use."

Young people are sleeping less and worse than ever. Can we turn this around?

"Yes, we can. It requires a shift in our social schedules, but we can also take action at home. For example, screens should be completely off-limits after dinner. That alone would give back a significant amount of sleep.

"Parents have to set firm boundaries. Data shows that in families with a firm bedtime, the risk of depression in children drops by 25 per cent. Setting a bedtime isn't just a rule; it’s a parental duty. You can start with simple changes and tips to help get children to sleep more naturally."

© Getty Images Not every child or adolescent belongs to the 'Zombie Generation' yet, but the warning signs are there

What happens if young people simply join the digital world when they're a bit older?

"There is no downside to waiting. In fact, it's the opposite. It means they won't have 'lost' their childhood. Childhood only happens once, and every hour spent in front of a screen is an hour stolen from something else - like exercise, traditional play, music, reading or simply hanging out with friends. They miss out on quality family time and, of course, sleep. Delaying access to screens allows for healthy brain development through real-world interaction."

Can young digital natives ever stop being the 'Zombie Generation'?

"Of course. Not every child belongs to the 'Zombie Generation' yet, but the warning signs are there... We can't just look the other way… It’s about integrating healthier routines that benefit the whole family. Many families have already written to me saying that by distancing themselves from screens, their children are happier, resting better and growing up in a much healthier environment."

About the expert

Dr Javier Albares is a clinical neurophysiologist and a member of both the Spanish Sleep Society (SES) and the European Sleep Research Society. In his Spanish-language book, Generación Zombi (Zombie Generation), he uses scientific research to highlight the serious impact that excessive screen time has on the sleep, development and well-being of children and adolescents.