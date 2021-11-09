We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christmas is the perfect time to get out your favourite party pieces and dress to impress as you gather with friends and family to celebrate the special time of year.

SHOP NOW: Best party dresses for women

Once you've got your sequin dresses and smart suits in order, it's time to think about what your little ones might wear as they wait patiently for Santa Claus to arrive. Luckily, we have rounded up the cutest girls' dresses and partywear for Christmas Day, from Marks and Spencer's festive frocks to John Lewis' sparkly numbers, shop our edit below…

Girls party dresses for ages 0-7

Velvet star print girls party dress, £18, Marks & Spencer

Nothing says Christmas like a bit of velvet, and this party dress is perfect for a festive family party.

Red Robin tulle party dress, £29, JoJo Maman Bebe

How adorable is this red party dress with robin embroidery? It would look super smart paired with white tights and boots this winter.

Reindeer disco party dress, from £30, Monsoon

This reindeer embellished dress would look super cute for a Christmassy school disco.

Mickey Mouse Christmas party dress, £38, Disney Store

Little Disney fans are bound to want to wear this Mickey Mouse dress, complete with a big red bow.

Girls party dresses for ages 7-12

Girls sequin party dress, £44.95, Gap

We love this silver sequin dress for young adults, and we are sure that your daughter will too!

Aurora party dress, £275, Needle & Thread

Needle & Thread is known for stunning embellished frocks, and the 'Aurora' dress is no exception.

Star knit party dress, from £24, John Lewis

For something a little warmer, why not try out this festive knitted party dress from John Lewis?

Red chiffon yoke frill party dress, £17.99, New Look

If your little one isn't a fan of sparkle, we bet this red chiffon dress will do the trick.

Girls party outfits for when party dresses aren't their thing...

Lurex Sequin Jumpsuit, from £24, John Lewis

This sequin jumpsuit is so stylish that we wish it came in adult sizes!

Black Sparkle Two-Piece Set, from £24, Next

How smart is this sparkly two-piece set?

