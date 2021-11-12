Celebrities share how they're raising their children to be kind From Rochelle Humes to Sarah Michelle Gellar…

One of the first things we're taught as children is that if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. But we're human at the end of the day, and it'll be near impossible to find someone who hasn't said an unkind word in their time.

Teaching our children to be kind from a young age is so important, and something that's instilled in all kids – no matter whether their parents are famous or not. As part of our Kindness Digital Issue, we asked some of our favourite celebrities how they're raising their children to value kindness. Have a look at what they said below...

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress has two children with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed: "We talk to our children all the time, and I always say that I don't care if they're the smartest in the class, I don't care if they're the fastest, I care that they're kind. And that is a word that we use a lot in our house – to be thoughtful of the people around you and take that into consideration. And that to me has always been the most important value in our household."

Amanda Holden

The Heart Breakfast radio star revealed that her daughters Lexi and Hollie have poignant pieces of art in their bedroom to remind them to be kind. "Kindness – it goes without saying," Amanda Holden told HELLO! "We're a big fan of Charlie Mackesey's work, way before he blew up, which is amazing. And they've both got original artwork, which says: 'What you want to be when you grow up?' and it says 'Kind' and that's in both their bedrooms.

"It's just tiny little things, like letting somebody out in the traffic, especially in London. Let that person go before you - stop, let them out! Thank somebody when they've been nice to you. It's just tiny little things like that that set a Domino run of goodness."

Alesha Dixon

The Britain's Got Talent judge shares two daughters, Azura and Anaya, with her husband Azuka. She told HELLO!: "I've always said with children, the best thing you can do is lead by example. We do try to talk to our children constantly because communication is so important, but I think that by them seeing us be kind they will naturally learn how important that is.

"We are constantly reminding them about thanking people and manners and gratitude, it's a daily thing because they are children, and they are human and like us they make mistakes. Every day my daughter leaves for school, I mean not so much these days because she gives me the 'look' now, but I have a mantra which is, 'Be strong, be brave, be kind and have fun' and I say it to her every day. You hope subliminally these messages work their way into their being, and that they just become that way."

Peter and Emily Andre

The couple have four children between them – their younger kids Amelia and Theo, as well as Peter's teenagers Junior and Princess from his first marriage to Katie Price.

Peter Andre told HELLO!: "One of the things we teach them is respect. If you meet someone new, always ask them how they are. It's the little things that you might roll your eyes at and think they're unnecessary small talk, but actually, our kids naturally do it now – and we're always told our kids are so well-mannered.

"Kindness is an incredible thing. It's the easiest thing to be able to do, but it's the hardest thing that's done. People are stressed, they have their own things to worry about – but a little bit of kindness is everything. I live for that. People that know me will hopefully vouch for that."

Emily Andre added: "Kindness is such an important thing in every area of your life. I think it's something that I try to show all the time and hopefully by showing them kindness and even in the way they see us interact with other people – they're observing, they're watching all the time and are learning from you.

"So I hope that they see, we're kind to everyone. I certainly hope that we are setting that example to them and even reminding them verbally to make sure they're kind to people. Go and give that person a hug or go and check they are okay, if something was going on at school for example."

Rochelle Humes

The This Morning presenter shares three adorable children with her husband Marvin – two daughters Alaia and Valentina, and a one-year-old son Blake.

"Kindness is always something that's super important to me," Rochelle Humes told HELLO!. "When I read their school reports or go to parents' evening and they say lovely things about them at school, but ultimately, when they say how kind they are, that's what fills me with the most pride.

"For me, I really just try and teach my children that everyone's equal, everyone's entitled to have an opinion, everybody is worth it. I always try and teach my kids to be a good friend and to make sure that nobody is being left out."

Penny Lancaster

The Loose Women presenter and her husband Rod Stewart share two sons together, Aiden and Alastair. Raising them to be kind has always been of utmost importance to Penny, especially after she faced bullying at school.

Penny Lancaster told HELLO!: "I guess it stems from being bullied at school myself. I'd hate for my children to be bullied but more than that, I would hate for them to be bullies. So the message from a young age continuously is that you have to be able to express yourself, you have to learn in life and make mistakes, but above all, just be kind. Please have a kind word. And if you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all.

"And as the boys get older, it's more of an outlook towards women. If you're kind to your mother, that's a reflection of how you're most likely to treat your girlfriend. If you treat your mother well, you're more likely to treat your girlfriend well. But I want them to be kind to everybody."

Ollie and Gareth Locke

The couple, who married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! in 2020, are hoping to one day have children. Ollie Locke told HELLO!: "Our children are going to be born into a slightly different world I think, but people will know who 'daddies' are, I think, for starters. It's important to make sure that they don't turn into two brats. And I think it's important that our children need to realise that as a gay couple, we're absolutely exactly the same as every single person in the world."

Gareth added: "You want people to be complimentary about your children, to say how well-behaved they are or how much they blend in and aren't a massive nuisance. We want to raise children who are kind, diligent and aware of others. Hopefully, we'll be able to teach our kids that."

Gino D'Acampo

The celebrity chef and his wife Jessica are the proud parents of three children. Gino D'Acampo admitted that nowadays, it can be easy to get wrapped up in our own lives and not think about others as much. But he reminds his children: "I keep reminding them that we need to be kind to people because everything in the world is slowly turning into wars and enemies. I always tell them, 'It's easier to live a life with kindness instead of fighting – it's much easier.'

"Sometimes my son Rocco takes the mickey when I start to talk about being kind and the world needs to be a better place. He always says, 'There he goes, Gino the priest.' I keep reminding them [to be kind] all the time."

Emma Bunton

The Spice Girls singer, who shares two children with her husband Jade Jones, summed it up well when she told HELLO!: "I think lead by example, demonstrate kindness and treat others as you wish to be treated. As the saying goes, children do as you do, not as you say!"

