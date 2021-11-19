Rachel Riley gushes over baby Noa two weeks after giving birth in new TV interview The Countdown welcomed her second child on Bonfire Night

Rachel Riley has gushed about becoming a new mum-of-two just two weeks ago. The Countdown star gave birth to daughter Noa earlier this month, her second child with dancer Pasha Kovalev whom she met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

Exclusive: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

"I'm in that new mum daze," she told Lorraine Kelly on Friday. "She's just gorgeous. I've got two little girls now. Noa's two weeks old, so she was born on bonfire night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley gushes about being a mum-of-two

Rachel, 35, and Pasha, 41, are already doting parents to little Maven, who turns two in December.

Host Lorraine then asked: "So Pasha's in a house of women?" To which, Rachel replied: "We've got Noa, we've got our little girl Maven – she's two years old next month and his mum's over from Siberia at the moment, so she's helping us out so much."

Exclusive: Rachel Riley shares sweet family update ahead of giving birth to second baby

Rachel went on to describe what it was like when Maven met her new baby sister. "When we introduced her [Maven] to her [Noa], she checked her tummy because she was telling us that she had a baby in her tummy - so she was like, 'It's out now.' That's good to know, painless for her.

Rachel and Pasha welcomed another daughter on Bonfire Night

"She's absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."

Asked about going on Strictly and getting the biggest prize in the world, Rachel responded: "I didn't get anywhere near a glitterball but I got a husband and two little baby daughters."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.