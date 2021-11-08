Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev welcome 'rainbow' baby 15 DAYS after due date - see announcement Congratulations to these Strictly lovebirds!

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have announced the arrival of their second child - a baby daughter called Noa.

Countdown star Rachel proudly shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday afternoon, and said: "We have some news…! Introducing Pasha's newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!



"She's totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign."

The new mum-of-two confirmed her second child is a 'rainbow baby', which means a baby born following a miscarriage. "Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well," she added.

"Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she's here."

Rachel melted hearts by sharing a series of pictures of her newborn baby - including one with her eldest daughter Maven.

"IS Is it just me or does she look a bit like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer here? Guess they didn't call him the baby-faced assassin for nothing," the TV star later joked on Twitter alonsgide a snap.

Rachel and Pasha have welcomed a second daughter

Rachel and Pasha, who met when they were partnered up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, are already doting parents to little Maven, who turns two in December.

In April, the TV star confirmed her second pregnancy by posting a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram for "fertility".

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... " She added: "And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

The proud mum also posted this snap of her two daughters together

Professional dancer Pasha recently revealed that he was ready to waltz into life as a proud father of two. "Before Maven was born, I couldn't picture having one baby, and now I can't picture having two," the 41-year-old told HELLO!.

"But when I hold my second child for the first time, probably with Maven next to me, I'm sure I will feel a wide range of emotions that I could never have imagined."

He added: "We are very happy. We wanted to have another child close to Maven, so they wouldn't have much of an age gap."

Ahead of welcoming her tiny tot, Rachel exclusively told HELLO! how she and Pasha are looking forward to a big family Christmas this year.

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly back in 2013

"We're so excited to be able to plan a proper family Christmas at our house in London this year with all the family, the grandparents and of course, the newest arrival," she said. "It'll be an exciting one for Maven as she'll be much more aware this year. It's strange to think that by Christmas, we'll be a family of four!"

On what she's looking forward to most in 2022, Rachel remarked: "With 2022 set to be a more normal year, I'm looking forward to fun activities and baby groups with my two little humans, and of course, lots more time hanging out with friends and family. I'm planning to make the most of my maternity leave this time round, as we settle into life as a four."

Before announcing her second pregnancy, Rachel revealed she would love to expand her family. "Yeah I think we'd like another one," she shared back in March. "Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"

