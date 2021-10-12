Exclusive: Rachel Riley shares sweet family update ahead of giving birth to second baby The star is expecting her second baby with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley has shared her excitement over welcoming her second child, who is due any day now. Ahead of the impending arrival, the Countdown star took part in a heartwarming campaign with her 22-month-old daughter Maven to announce Amazon's desirable toys for Christmas 2021.

With Christmas only weeks away, Rachel - who is married to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev - confessed this year's festivities will be particularly special as the family will be joined by loved ones and their newest addition.

"We're so excited to be able to plan a proper family Christmas at our house in London this year with all the family, the grandparents and of course, the newest arrival," she exclusively told HELLO!.

"It'll be an exciting one for Maven as she'll be much more aware this year. It's strange to think that by Christmas, we'll be a family of four!"

Rachel with her daughter Maven

Rachel, who welcomed little Maven in December 2019, confessed that her daughter is already bonding with her sibling. "I don't think Maven knows what's going on with my tummy," she added.

"She does sometimes give it a stroke but she's a very sociable bunny and the more people there are to play with, the merrier has been her policy so far, so here's hoping that sticks when her sibling arrives."

On what she's looking forward to most in 2022, Rachel remarked: "With 2022 set to be a more normal year, I'm looking forward to fun activities and baby groups with my two little humans, and of course, lots more time hanging out with friends and family.

"I'm planning to make the most of my maternity leave this time round, as we settle into life as a four."

The mother-and-daugher duo tried the 'Trending Machine'

This week, Rachel and Maven had a first try of the 'Trending Machine' on London's South Bank. Amazon.co.uk has announced the most popular toys for Christmas 2021 with the one-of-a-kind Trending Machine, which will spread some Christmas cheer by giving away free toys in four UK cities and local hospitals.

From beloved brands that have stood the test of time to brand new entries, this year's top toys are sure to keep children of all ages entertained this Christmas. To find out which other cities the machine will visit follow @AmazonUK on Instagram.

