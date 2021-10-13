Rachel Riley makes very candid admission about pregnancy as due date nears The Countdown star is expecting her second baby

Rachel Riley shared a behind-the-scenes look into the audio recording of her new book on Wednesday – and she also gave a very honest insight into one particular aspect of her pregnancy!

Taking to Instagram, the Countdown star looked a little bashful as she posed for a photo that showed her sitting behind a microphone, wearing a red outfit with a sparkly star print that hugged her baby bump.

The expectant mum captioned the picture: "Yaaaay! Just finished recording the audiobook version of my new adults maths book At Sixes and Sevens!"

She went on: "Very exciting to see it all coming together before the book’s release on 28th October (available to pre-order in both formats now!)

"Only issue was I didn’t realise how full of gas I am at 39 weeks pregnant until I sat in front of a mic for 3 days… Thankfully wonderful sound engineer Matt has promised to remove all the burps from the finished version… It was all the baby’s fault… honest! Oh the joys! [laughing emoji]."

The maths whiz is expecting her second child soon, having welcomed daughter Maven back in December 2019.

Rachel shared her honest pregnancy insight to Instagram

The star, who is married to former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev, met her husband on the set of the BBC show and the couple went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas a few months before Maven was born.

As Rachel revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! on Tuesday, the couple can't wait for their second child to arrive and are looking forward to a big family Christmas this year.

"We're so excited to be able to plan a proper family Christmas at our house in London this year with all the family, the grandparents and of course, the newest arrival," she said.

"It'll be an exciting one for Maven as she'll be much more aware this year. It's strange to think that by Christmas, we'll be a family of four!"

