She is due to welcome her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev in the coming months, but as the countdown commences it seems the final stages of Rachel Riley's pregnancy have been far from smooth sailing.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 35-year-old revealed she was struggling with "pregnancy throat burn" as she shared a new baby bump snap.

"It's that time again. Four months left of pregnancy throat burn but at least I have somewhere to keep my tablets," she remarked whilst showing a bottle of TUMS Assorted Berries resting on her blossoming bump.

Rachel's followers were quick to sympathise - with many being able to relate. "I remember that feeling! I had tubs of those things everywhere... Car, bedside table, kitchen… Every so often I find hidden tubs and shudder at the memory! Good luck for the next few months," said one.

Another suggested: "Gaviscon dual action and a straw. Keep it by your bedside and sleep head up high #workedfor3pregnancies." A third post read: "Gaviscon liquid, the only way to go, a lifesaver during pregnancy heartburn."

Rachel shared this snap of her baby bump on Monday

Rachel is already a doting mum to 17-month-old Maven. She met her future husband Pasha when they were partnered up on Strictly in 2013, and announced her pregnancy with Maven in May 2019. One month later, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl in December 2019.

The TV star confirmed her second pregnancy in April - at the time, she posted a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram for "fertility".

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... " She added: "And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

