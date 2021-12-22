Jamie Oliver makes heartwarming revelation about family member - and fans are saying the same thing The celebrity chef posted a selfie with his new puppy

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools thrilled fans last month after announcing the adoption of their new puppy, Conker.

Taking to Instagram to gush over their four-legged friend, father-of-five Jamie shared a sweet selfie alongside the family's Border Collie, telling fans the puppy had already become a "key member" of the Oliver household. Fans were quick to react to the heartwarming post, flooding the comments section with messages of adoration for the blue-eyed dog.

"He looks just like his daddy lol!" commented one fan, noticing that Conker's piercing blue eyes looked just like the celebrity chef's.

"Amazingly both sets of eyes in this photo show the same shade of aquamarine blue - a charming coincidence," penned a second fan, while another remarked: "Same colour eyes too! Fits right in!"

Jamie shared the heartwarming photo of his dog Conker with fans

"Conker is a sweet little puppy. Already a key member of our mad family", Jamie captioned the post.

Jamie and his wife Jools are gearing up for a big family Christmas with their five children - Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River. Not to mention the new puppy too!

Yet the doting dad revealed that his wife of 21 years would love to expand their brood even further. Appearing on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Jamie shared: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Jamie's wife Jools shared an adorable photo of their son with Conker

Host Chris Moyles then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog. I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me!"

