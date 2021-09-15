5 most obedient dog breeds that are easy to train

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you've made the decision to adopt a puppy, it's worth considering that some breeds are considerably harder to train than others. Many dog breeds will easily make loyal family members, become your closest companions and can encourage you to do more exercise, but it can take an experienced owner to train some of the most stubborn of pups to follow basic commands.

Whether you're a first-time owner or you've grown up with pets, understanding what dog breeds are the easiest to train may come in handy if you're not looking to dedicate hours of your time to toilet training your four-legged friend.

More importantly, some owners might not have the time or resources to raise a dog who is less likely to be obedient due to early life trauma. Discover more about the best dog breeds that are easy to train below…

Why is dog training so important?

Not only does training your pup make your life easier (think less accidents, no chewed furniture and minimal loud barking), but it will also help your dog to understand the boundaries in your home. No puppy will appreciate being shouted at for having an accident if it hasn't been taught where to pee properly.

Whether you're teaching your dog basic commands, or you're looking to train your pup into a show dog, training can become an important part of bonding with your pet.

Top 5 dog breeds that are easy to train

German Shepherd

If you have the space to home this loyal breed, German Shepherds are one of the most obedient and hard working dog breeds, making great pups for owners looking for minimal downtime when it comes to training. A favourite of the police and army, the German Shepherd is famed for being able to pick up new things quickly.

Golden Retriever

Adored by dog lovers all over the world, Golden Retrievers are highly affectionate and intelligent dogs that can thrive in any household. Despite their size, well-trained Goldies are approachable, mellow and happy slotting into a busy lifestyle. They love to learn, which makes them easy to train and therefore a great choice for any dog owner, from the inexperienced first timer to the one looking to enter Crufts.

Poodle

There’s a reason standard, miniature and toy Poodles often top the leaderboard at dog shows. Not only do they look gorgeous, but a healthy mix of obedience, intelligence and playfulness makes them ideal trainees who can remember commands and follow orders.

Papillon

Many smaller dogs have a reputation of being stubborn, but not the Papillon. What they lack in size, they make up for in intelligence, boasting an impressive ability to understand commands.

Border Collie

If you're concerned about training your dog, the Collie will soon put your mind at rest. These dogs are calm in a crisis, independent, yet loyal and consider the entire family worthy of protection. When not trained, these naughty dogs can be destructive and stubborn, but their intelligence allows them to pick up commands quickly.5 obedient dog breeds that are so easy to train.

