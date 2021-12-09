Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus welcome 'cheeky' new addition to family he Love Actually star was over the moon

Martine McCutcheon has welcomed a brand new addition to her family – an adorable dog called Don.

The Love Actually star, 45, is over the moon with the pet pooch, but her husband Jack McManus doesn't seem quite as convinced! Martine took to Instagram to share a series of sweet videos of the cute puppy rolling around on her lap, revealing he is "so cheeky" and has been making himself at home straight away.

Talking to the camera, she explained: "I got him! Don is home and is settling into our family of humans and doggie brothers very well. He's so cheeky!"

She added: "Please remember that dogs are not a novelty for a few months or a Christmas present for your loved ones - they are gentle, vulnerable souls who (when truly looked after and nurtured long term) are the bestest friend ever! They are hard work but they are so worth it!"

Martine's husband Jack McManus has taken some convincing

Hear, hear! Martine's husband Jack – with whom she shares son Rafferty – has taken some convincing, however.

Uploading a photo of Jack cradling Don in a towel in the passenger seat of the car, Martine wrote: "You make out you tolerate Don but you love him really."

Martine is already doting mum to six-year-old son Rafferty so she's bound to have her hands full with their new family pet.

Martine McCutcheon with son Rafferty

In a 2018 interview with What's On Live, Martine was asked about her experience of motherhood. "It's amazing!" she replied. "It's been the best thing that's ever happened to me.

"I love the fact that children help you rediscover a zest for life, an innocence and an excitement for everyday things. Just the love - the love is just out of this world. I always knew I wanted it, so I feel very grateful to have it."

During an appearance with Jack on Loose Women back in 2017, Martine touched upon the multiple miscarriages she suffered before becoming a mother to Rafferty. "Because it took me so long, I was ecstatic," she said of her pregnancy.