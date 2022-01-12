Rachel Riley sparks reaction with new photo of baby Noa and big sister Maven The Countdown star recently turned 36

Rachel Riley celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday with some very special people – her daughters Noa and Maven and husband Pasha Kovalev.

MORE: Rachel Riley makes honest confession about doing Strictly Come Dancing with Pasha Kovalev

The Countdown star took to Instagram on the day to share details of her big day with followers, along with a brand new snapshot featuring her two girls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley gushes about being a mum-of-two

The image sees Rachel carrying baby Noa – who was born on 5 November – in a sling with the little girl wrapped up in a snuggly white bear suit. Maven, meanwhile, is stood up on a chair next to her mum, looking adorable with bunches as she holds up a pair of children's chopsticks.

READ: Rachel Riley reflects on heartache of suffering a miscarriage last year

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

"Well 36 was a WILD birthday!" Rachel joked. "Raving it up with the toddler in an empty ramen house was the highlight.

Rachel shared a sweet snapshot from her birthday celebrations

"Loved so many lovely messages, a chilled one with the family was just what the doctor ordered before back to work next week! Thanks for all the well wishes."

READ: Rachel Riley melts hearts with rare new photos of Pasha Kovalev and baby Noa

MORE: Rachel Riley makes honest confession about having children with Pasha Kovalev

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot. "Happy Birthday. You certainly don't look 36, AT LEAST 10 years younger!" one remarked, while a second said: "Only mothers can multitask to this level!" "Happy Birthday," a third wrote. "Looking forward to seeing you back on Countdown xxx."

The star shares two daughters with husband Pasha

Rachel shares Noa and two-year-old Maven with her former Strictly partner, Pasha. The couple started dating at the end of 2013 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

Speaking recently to chat show host Lorraine Kelly, Rachel confessed: "I'm in that new mum daze. I've got two little girls now. Noa's two weeks old, so she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Vegas

"When we introduced her [Maven] to her [Noa], she checked her tummy because she was telling us that she had a baby in her tummy - so she was like, 'It's out now.' That's good to know, painless for her.”

She continued: "She's absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.