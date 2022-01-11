Stacey Solomon issues apology to fans as she reveals cute baby Rose moment The star has an active presence on social media

Stacey Solomon is used to documenting large parts of her life for her 4.9 million Instagram followers, but she took a bit of a day off on Monday.

So, on Tuesday, the Loose Women star issued an apology to her fans, as she revealed just how happy her new daughter, Rose, gets when father Joe Swash comes close to her. In a sweet clip, Joe leans over the crib prompting Rose to smile as she wriggles around. Speaking to his daughter, Joe said: "Hello little baby, hello darling! What are you doing? Hello, hello," as Stacey giggled in the background.

She gushed: "Daddy's girl, she gets so excited when he peeps over the cot," before she apologised to fans for her absence.

The former X Factor star wrote: "Sorry I was so rubbish on here yesterday! Me, Rex and Rose spent the whole day cleaning Joe's games room, it was filthy from my muddy feet.

"Then we got his present in while he was out and by the time I did that, done the dinner and bedtime it was 9 o'clock and I was Romeo done."

She finished: "I can't quite do what I used to yet but hopefully I'll finish the little bits and bobs today. Just gotta hoover the front room, get Rose to sleep and then get going."

Rose was overjoyed to see her father

And on Tuesday, Stacey made sure to document more of her day, which included feeding Rose ahead of her afternoon nap and finishing off cleaning the games room, and hanging up a holder for the pool cues.

The mum-of-four has been keeping busy since the arrival of her baby girl, but she'll soon be having a lot more on her plate as she's due to return to Loose Women.

Stacey has a close bond with her daughter

Ahead of her return, Stacey spoke about her worries, explaining: "Actually so emotional at how quickly Rose is growing. I got hardly anything done to be honest because I just wanted to play with her… I love my job so so much but oh my gosh I'm sad that my maternity leave is almost over. I feel so nervous to go back."

She added: "I'm actually so sad that three months has gone by already. I'm so grateful to have had these beautiful months but why oh why does it go so quick… It's been the most magical three months Rose. I can still smell your newborn smell and I'm so grateful to still be boobing with you."

As well as Rose, the presenter and author shares two-year-old Rex with her fiancé, and is a proud mum to sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Stacey previously revealed that she thinks Rose looks like her son Zachary, writing: "The older Rose gets the more I think she looks like Zachy! At first she looked like Rex's baby twin but I think she's changing?"

