Countdown star Rachel Riley's intimate family photos have fans saying the same thing The star is currently pregnant with her second child

Countdown star Rachel Riley, who is currently expecting her second baby, has shared a series of adorable photos of 16-month-old Maven with fans, giving a rare insight into her family life with husband Pasha Kovalev.

Posting on Instagram, the star's first photo showed her posing with her daughter on a London street wearing a matching black hoodie with 'Super Geek' written on the front.

"Who wore it better?!" Rachel asked, donning the matching outfit from Myleene Klass Kids fashion collection.

The 35-year-old presenter then shared a series of adorable snaps of her daughter reading a bedtime story with Strictly Come Dancing star and dad Pasha, enjoying a farm trip and looking super cute outside in an adorable spring outfit.

Stylish Maven has clearly inherited her mum's impeccable fashion sense, as the tot was seen sporting a collection of outfits from Myleene Klass' brand, including an adorable leopard print denim jacket and zebra print one piece.

Fans rushed to the comments to note how sweet young Maven looked alongside her glamorous mum. "Oh my gosh! I can't get over this level of cuteness!" said one fan, whilst another wrote: "That second pic! Cuteness overload!"

A third fan confirmed what we were all thinking, writing: "Too cute, I wonder if she'll grow up to be as intelligent as her mum, and can dance as well as her dad!"

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered up on Strictly in 2013, and announced her pregnancy with Maven in May 2019. One month later, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl in December 2019.

The new addition to their growing family will be born in the autumn of this year – we can't wait to find out if it will be a boy or a girl!

